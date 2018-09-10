Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Share First Blurry Kiss On Instagram

Cole Sprouse is ready to take his relationship with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart to the next level. No, they're not pulling a Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas or a Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin by getting engaged (as fans all know by now, this couple likes to move a lot slower than that). Instead, Sprouse is showing his love in another way: sharing it publicly with his 18.6 million Instagram fans. And yes, it's just as adorable as you'd expect.
In the photo, Sprouse and Reinhart are beaming as they lean in for a kiss. Their eyes are closed, Sprouse's tongue is sticking out, the light is blurry all around them, and they simply could not look any happier. To balance out the mushiness, Sprouse captioned the photo simply, "It's pretty, pretty late."
Advertisement
Faithful fans — many of whom have been shipping the couple for over a year now — could not have been more ecstatic or grateful for a peek into the famous pair's love life. "I was at school when i saw this picture... I literally threw my phone on the table and started screaming: OH MY GOD THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE," one fan wrote. "Don't judge me."
Others echoed this sentiment, leaving slews of heart-eye emojis and "omg's" all over the comment section.
We can't blame them either. Though it may seem like a simple Insta post, it probably took a lot of consideration and trust for Sprouse to share such an intimate moment from his life, especially after both he and Reinhart were victims of an online hack last month. Hackers got into both actors' Twitter accounts and shared salacious photos and messages. Though the actors retained control of their accounts, their faith was, understandably, rocked. "Fuck people who do that, seriously," Reinhart wrote shortly after the breach. Reinhart has also been outspoken in the past about how it "really weirds" her out when fans send her mother invasive DMs asking her to divulge juicy gossip.
Perhaps that's part of the reason why she won't talk about her personal relationship with Sprouse with the press or with fans and why, up until recently, Sprouse wouldn't share private photos online. This should go without saying, but no one — famous or not — should feel pressured to share personal information. So, while we certainly don't expect cute coupley photos like the one above, we'll gladly accept them when given the chance.
Advertisement