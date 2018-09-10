Nick & Priyanka Totally Reenacted Meghan & Harry's Engagement Photo

Let's be honest, it's fun to marvel at engagement photos, especially when they come from our favorite celebrities and royals. Maybe it's because they give us an inside look into a famous relationship. Maybe it's because we can't get enough of the designer gowns and stunning beauty looks. Or maybe it's because they provide us with inspiration for our own dream weddings. Whatever the reason, the engagement photo is a staple in our society — which is exactly why one photo of newly-engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra has so many fans talking.
The elated lovebirds posed for a photo at Ralph Lauren's NYFW party with celeb photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who's famously snapped stars like Beyoncé, Camila Cabello, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, and, perhaps most notably, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
In the picture, Jonas sits perched on a blue velvet couch, wearing a cream tuxedo jacket and black pants. His black bowtie and pocket square, paired with his charming grin, bring the whole look together. But it's Chopra, who wears a floor-length black-and-silver houndstooth gown, who steals the shot. Seated on the floor, the actress extends her body diagonally and gently rests her shoulder on Jonas' lap while her head touches his chest. It's romantic and downright sexy; it's also quite familiar.
Lubomirski shared the gorgeous photo with his 330,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, inspiring many fans to point out that the pose looked a lot like one used in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement photos, in which the future duke and duchess posed seated on a set of steps as their heads rested together. Both brides-to-be wore black, and even Prince Harry's suit matched the couch in Jonas' photo!
Of course, this could have been an unplanned coincidence. But, even if it were intentional, it's doubtful that either Chopra or Markle would mind. The two have been friends for years, and Chopra even attended the Royal Wedding in May. (Representation for Lubomirski did not immediately respond to requests for comment.)
Who knows, maybe this pose is the secret to a long-lasting, happy relationship?
