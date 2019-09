Nick & Priyanka Totally Reenacted Meghan & Harry's Engagement Photo

Let's be honest, it's fun to marvel at engagement photos, especially when they come from our favorite celebrities and royals. Maybe it's because they give us an inside look into a famous relationship . Maybe it's because we can't get enough of the designer gowns and stunning beauty looks. Or maybe it's because they provide us with inspiration for our own dream weddings . Whatever the reason, the engagement photo is a staple in our society — which is exactly why one photo of newly-engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra has so many fans talking.