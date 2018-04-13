Meghan Markle's Surprising Connection To Beyoncé

Blare the trumpets! There's a new Royal wedding-related announcement. Meghan Markle has selected her wedding photographer, as per CNN, and he happens to be Alexi Lubomirski, the same fashion photographer who took their engagement photos. (Remember, the really beautiful ones released in December?) Lubomirski is a renowned fashion photographer. Most importantly, he once photographed Beyoncé Knowles for Harper's Bazaar. Evidently, by our very biased analysis, Markle selected Lubomirski for this reason.
In a statement, Lubomirski said he was "thrilled" to take the job. "I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion. Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story."
It's not just Beyoncé, though. Lubomirski has also photographed Camila Cabello, Lupita Nyong'o, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Margot Robbie — he's good at capturing famous women, so Markle's got the right idea.
Since becoming a future princess, Markle has become somewhat inscrutable. She's more visible now, but even more aloof, given the press restrictions on her position. This means her pop culture proclivities aren't clear — she's not exactly dishing on her fave TV shows in the latest issue of People, although we'd really love it if she did. Rumor has it the Suits actress will have the Spice Girls perform at her wedding in May, but that's still (very) unverified. Does she watch The Crown? Does she watch Suits, even? And, most importantly, what does she think of Invasion of Privacy? For now — and probably for forever — we'll just have to speculate.
