The Royal Wedding Is Going To Smell… Beachy?

As for what the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex will smell like on that fateful afternoon, it's hard to say exactly: The full details on the couple's custom nuptial fragrance are under strict lock and key. But, according to People , you can expect it to be inspired by Floris' Bergamotto di Positano , a warm and salty blend of bergamot, orange blossom, ginger, and green tea that reportedly smells like a sea breeze. (Very different from the white florals that both Kate Middleton and Princess Diana wore.)