Just as many people talk about Prince William's hair as they do Kate Middleton's. It's a tough argument to make, yes, but it's true. When the internet isn't ooh-ing and ahh-ing over her cascading waves or brilliant updo hacks, royal fans then focus their attention on William's hair, or lack thereof. So, when he finally decided to just buzz it all off, people immediately took notice.
But if you're itching to make a bald joke, save your breath. According to a recent study from the University of Pennsylvania, researchers found that men with shaved heads were actually perceived as more dominant, attractive, and stronger than men with thick hair. (Sorry, Steve Harrington.)
What's more, the study also showed that thanks to this perceived dominance of bald men, it's believed they might excel economically more than their hairier counterparts — and are more appealing to others. If someone is experiencing natural hair loss, the author argued, shaving can improve their personal standing. Researchers wrote in the study: “Choosing to dispense with one’s hair is arguably a form of nonverbal behavior, a form of expression which communicates information about the self otherwise difficult to observe."
Translation: Prince William is feeling himself — and we're so here for it. Considering he's on the long road to being King, we think making light of circumstances out of his control is just the kind of quality you'd want to see in a leader. After all, it's not like he's claiming to be a "very stable genius" or anything...
