Update: White House physician Dr. Ronny L. Jackson may not have found any reason “to think the president has any issues with his thought processes” during Donald Trump’s first physical examination since taking office, but the results did confirm another rumor about the POTUS’s head: The man just doesn’t grow hair like he used to.
As first disclosed by his former longtime physician Dr. Harold N. Bornstein last year, the official White House report states that Trump does indeed take a small dose of Propecia, a prescription drug that treats male-pattern baldness. No word on whether or not Dr. Jackson's examination succeeded in validating the president's unsubstantiated claims of being a "very stable genius."
This story was originally published on February 2, 2017.
The curious case of Donald Trump’s hair has been mystifying the masses since the ‘80s, when he first came into the public eye as a larger-than-life businessman known to the press as The Donald. Now that The Donald is The President of the United States, people are less concerned with his is-it-or-isn’t-it combover and beige dye job than they are with whether we're going to war with Iran next week.
But in the event that you’re still stuck on the particulars of the infamous ‘do, know this: President Trump’s longtime physician, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, confirmed to the New York Times that his powerful client (though who knows for how long — we can't see this reveal going over well) does indeed take hair-growth pills to keep his fine, fluffy texture on the up and up. Trump has a standing prescription for Propecia, a well-known drug that treats male-pattern baldness. Aside from popping the pills, here are some other things that Mr. Trump does:
