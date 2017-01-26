Trump’s White House Snack Of Choice Is Hilariously American

After becoming President, Donald Trump made a few changes to the White House. The Oval Office now matches Trump Tower with a golden rug and curtains. The update he gave the kitchen was equally predictable. It's now stashed with Lay’s potato chips, The New York Times reports. This is also a delicacy he likes to keep on his private plane. It's also a favorite among Trump supporters. A video capturing one man putting a potato chip into another guy's mouth behind Trump at a rally went viral last year, Buzzfeed reports. Obama, in contrast, preferred to munch on almonds and apples in the White House, according to New York Magazine. Trump's first breakfast as President did include fruit, though, so they've got that in common. We still want to know, though, does he prefer classic or barbecue? Read these stories next:
