Ben & Jerry, the ice cream duo responsible for some of our all-time favorite flavors like Half Baked, Milk & Cookies, and Chocolate Therapy, are at it again with three new pints. You've probably come to expect original, decadent, and delectable flavors from the ice cream company, and these three additions do not disappoint. We tried them this afternoon, so we can tell you with certainty that each new flavor lives up to the Ben & Jerry's name.
2017's new pint lineup includes the cleverly named Oat of this Swirled, Urban Bourbon, and Truffle Kerfuffle. Each flavor is so unique, you're sure to find one that rocks your world, no matter your palette. Chances are, though, you're going to want to keep a pint of each in your freezer at all times.
You will have to wait a little while longer to taste this year's three new flavors, however. They'll start showing up in your freezer aisle in mid-February. We certainly sympathize, but we promise you'll see the wait was worth it the minute you take your first bite. Click through to see all three pints ahead.