The Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Movie Looks Royally Awful (& We Will Be Watching)

Lifetime's commitment to steadfastly churning out royal content deserves its own Oscar, because the films themselves certainly won't be getting any. A new trailer for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance is here, and foreshadows the 90 minutes I'm going to spend screaming "You have no way of knowing that!" at a screen when the film airs on May 13, just six days before the couple ties the knot IRL.
In actuality, the movie tells the story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — or, at least, Lifetime's best guess at the story. Believe me, if there were any secret details or fun facts about their courtship still out there, we would have written about them, but A Royal Romance takes some poetic license in crafting a dramatic and romantic narrative featuring not just Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and Prince Harry (Murray Fraser), but Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell) and Prince William (Burgess Abernethy) as well.
In fact, Middleton has a pretty large part in this trailer, which begins with the Duchess warning Prince Harry to abandon his playboy ways, saying "Peter Pan can't stay in Neverland forever." She also points out what appears to be the main conflict in this film: Markle's background.
"She makes me happy so to hell with tradition!" Harry cries.
Fitz-Henley is honestly the closest match as far as fidelity to the source material. Her hair looks like Markle's, her jewelry looks like Markle's, they even have similar voices. On the whole, however, the movie looks exactly like what you'd expect: a little hokey, a little dramatic, but a whole lot of fun to watch along with literally the rest of the world, because we can't get enough of Harry and Meghan, even the fake ones.
Watch the trailer below!
