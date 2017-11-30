The Real Reason Meghan Markle Was Written Off Suits Is A Bit Problematic

Unless you've been under a rock, you've probably heard that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announced their royal engagement. And what's not to love about it? Markle is a strong feminist, a talented actress, and loves snack hacks.
There is one piece of this news that might strike some people as a bit presumptuous. The writers of Suits – on which she plays a lawyer – made the decision to write her off the show assuming she'd be leaving the show. Without actually asking her about it, apparently.
Suits creator Aaron Korsh told BBC Radio 4's Today show that the decision to write Markle off the USA Network show was made months ago.
“I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning,” he explained on BBC Radio 4’s Today show. “And I had a decision to make because I didn’t want to intrude and ask her, ‘Hey, what’s going on and what are you going to do?’ So collectively with the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out.”
While the gamble played off, it's a bit unsettling for single people to think about their boss considering their personal life when making decisions about work. Of course the show needed to plan, but it is surprising they didn't even discuss this with Markle.
However, Korsh readily acknowledged they could change the show if needed.
“What we decided to do (was to) say, ‘Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life,’ which would likely mean her leaving the show. So let’s plan on that and it’s much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she’s going to go.”
