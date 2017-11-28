We Made Meghan Markle's Go-To Snack & It's So Simple

Who is Meghan Markle? We pondered this question ourselves upon waking yesterday morning to the news of her engagement to mega Brit bachelor, Prince Harry. After some brief internet detective work we found that, aside from a former American actress turned royal family member and soon-to-be princess, Markle is perhaps most importantly a down-to-earth foodie — just like us (and yes, through the transitive property that basically makes us royalty, too.) Markle's Instagram account is not only filled with restaurant snaps, but it also features tasty dishes that she's made herself. She likes to eat AND cook — two things that we majorly relate to. Royals, they're just like us! So amidst the mad engagement media storm we decided to ground ourselves the Meghan Markle way: by whipping up her go-to afternoon snack, a homemade (in Windsor Castle, perhaps?) chia seed pudding.
While we couldn't discern whether or not Markle's chia seed pudding was actually prepared inside a royal kitchen, we could confidently get our hands on the simple called for ingredients: almond milk, chia seeds, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and agave. Even without too much instruction from her Instagram caption, the assembly was swift, easy, and familiar: we poured all of the ingredients into a mason jar, shook it up to mix well, sealed and placed the jar into our fridge for some over night magic. The next day, we were pleased to crack open the mason jar and find a gelatinous pudding that was subtly sweet with a warm kick of cinnamon. Just one spoonful of the easy snack made us feel simple and sophisticated — much like an American-born, soon-to-be princess might feel. Markle recommends serving the snack topped with berries and coconut, and we concur — without it the pudding was a bit too bland. But all-in-all, if Markle can easily whip up homemade chia seed pudding AND marry a Prince, then we've already also won half that battle, tbh (Reminder: Google available royal cousins.)
Although overnight chia seed pudding isn't necessarily the fanciest of recipes, we found comfort in Meghan Markle's go-to snack choice. Plus, puddings are already a British recipe classic — and this chia seed situation will pair quite nicely with our high afternoon office tea. Cheerio!
