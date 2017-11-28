We Made Meghan Markle's Go-To Snack & It's So Simple

While we couldn't discern whether or not Markle's chia seed pudding was actually prepared inside a royal kitchen, we could confidently get our hands on the simple called for ingredients: almond milk, chia seeds, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and agave. Even without too much instruction from her Instagram caption, the assembly was swift, easy, and familiar: we poured all of the ingredients into a mason jar, shook it up to mix well, sealed and placed the jar into our fridge for some over night magic. The next day, we were pleased to crack open the mason jar and find a gelatinous pudding that was subtly sweet with a warm kick of cinnamon. Just one spoonful of the easy snack made us feel simple and sophisticated — much like an American-born, soon-to-be princess might feel. Markle recommends serving the snack topped with berries and coconut, and we concur — without it the pudding was a bit too bland. But all-in-all, if Markle can easily whip up homemade chia seed pudding AND marry a Prince, then we've already also won half that battle, tbh (Reminder: Google available royal cousins.)