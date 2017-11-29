It's Official: Meghan Markle Isn't Coming Back To Suits

It’s, uh, been a big week for actress Meghan Markle, who announced her engagement to Prince Harry on Monday to the resounding joy of the entire internet. (Duchess of Cambridge and Her Royal Highness Kate Middleton is also reportedly stoked.)
Today, USA Network released a statement saying that the seventh season of its legal drama Suits will be Markle’s last on the show.
“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” reads the statement, with Suits creator Aaron Korsh taking to Twitter to congratulate the newly affianced couple.
Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron— Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) November 27, 2017
Markle has appeared on Suits since the show’s first season in 2011. In a classic case of art imitating life, the character Markle portrays on the show, summer associate Rachel Zane, is also engaged. Suits creator Korsh has suggested that they may sneak in Zane’s long-awaited wedding to lawyer Mike Ross before Markle departs the show, Deadline reports. The season's first ten episodes have already aired; the final six will begin airing on January 17.
In a BBC interview on Monday, Markle confirmed that she will retire from acting to focus on humanitarian work after her wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle this May, telling interviewer Michal Husain, “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It’s a new chapter.”
Still, if the acting bug bites Markle once again after the wedding excitement dies down, she can always play herself in the inevitable Lifetime movie about her and Harry’s courtship, which some eager producer is probably attempting to secure the rights to at this very moment.
