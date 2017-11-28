Kate Middleton Had The Best Reaction To Meghan Markle's Engagement

We're not the only one who are counting down the days till the next royal wedding — Duchess of Cambridge and Her Royal Highness Kate Middleton is beaming with excitement over her new sister-in-law to-be, reports People.
Middleton stepped out to the Foundling Museum in London, where she chatted with reporters about the upcoming nuptials. "William and I are absolutely thrilled," mirroring the thrill of us all. "It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment." She wore a lovely printed dress by Kate Spade, People writes, and we are wondering where to cop this look.
The Royals sent out a statement, indicating that Middleton and Prince William were told of the proposal not long after it happened. "Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents," they said.
Yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flashed their smiles (and Markle's ring) outside of Kensington Palace, where they described how the proposal went down. "It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee," said Markle, while the couple was reportedly cooking a roast chicken dinner at home — home being the Royal Palace. "She didn't even let me finish. She said 'Can I say yes, can I say yes?' then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger," said Prince Harry.
Markle will be the next Duchess of Sussex, and like Middleton, will also receive the Her Royal Majesty title. Since she is not of royal blood, she won't be eligible for the Princess title, but we doubt that will stop her adoring fans from calling her their Princess.
See Princess Kate wish Prince Harry and Meghan well on their engagement pic.twitter.com/6oxL4rD4SF— Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 28, 2017
