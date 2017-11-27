We're all well aware that another royal wedding is in the works, with this morning's announcement that Prince Harry and his girlfriend of a year, Suits star Meghan Markle are engaged. What we didn't know, until now, is how the proposal went down.
The happy couple sat down for an interview with the BBC's Mishal Husain after a photo call outside of Kensington Palace, where the couple will live.
The proposal came at home, from Prince Harry during a "standard, typical night for us" at his home in Kensington Palace as the couple were making roast chicken.
"It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee," a smiling Markle said.
Prince Harry laughed and said, "Of course."
Prince Harry said: "She didn't even let me finish. She said 'Can I say yes, can I say yes?' then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger."
"I was like ' Can I give you the ring?'. It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us."
"And I think I managed to catch you by surprise as well," Prince Harry said, looking at his fiancé and holding her hand.
The adorable couple shared a few plans for the future as well, with Markle confirming she is giving up acting, explaining "I don't see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It's a new chapter…"
Markle, who has been involved in humanitarian causes, turned to Prince Harry and said, "Now it's time to work as a team with you."
"I know that she will be unbelievably good at the job part of it as well," said Harry.
