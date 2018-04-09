The Royal Wedding Is Going To Smell… Beachy?

No disrespect to the carefully curated peonies, garden roses, and foxgloves that will be wafting through Westminister Abbey on May 19, but it seems as though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have an entirely different scent in mind for their wedding day — and it's coming from the royally anointed perfume brand, Floris London.
As for what the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex will smell like on that fateful afternoon, it's hard to say exactly: The full details on the couple's custom nuptial fragrance are under strict lock and key. But, according to People, you can expect it to be inspired by Floris' Bergamotto di Positano, a warm and salty blend of bergamot, orange blossom, ginger, and green tea that reportedly smells like a sea breeze. (Very different from the white florals that both Kate Middleton and Princess Diana wore.)
But no matter how easy it is to cop Kate Middleton's signature scent, Queen Elizabeth's beloved Essie nail polish, or Markle's £7 body lotion or texturising spray, don't hold your breath for this custom perfume. Since it will be coming from the Floris private collection, it won't be sold to the masses — though if you want to splurge on the £120 scent that inspired it, you have our royal blessing.
