If recent history is any indication, servicing this need has been a job that iconic female artists have always been willing to take on. In 1999, the Dixie Chicks released the upbeat country-pop record, “Goodbye Earl.” The first country song I was ever willing to listen to in its entirety was a brag on how two women conspired to kill one of their abusers, a man named Earl. R&B singer Kelis is defined by many things, including colorful hair, milkshakes, and screaming “I hate you so much right now!” while confined to a strait jacket in the video for “Caught Out There.” The early 2000’s were full of anthems about women unapologetically raging against those who would dare cross them. Blu Cantrell sold all of her boyfriend’s possessions after he cheated on her in “Hit Em Up Style.” Even soft-voiced Jill Scott got in on the action when she recorded “Gettin In The Way,” in which she threatens to beat up the woman who has eyes for her man. Beyoncé became a woman not willing to watch another woman reap the benefits she helped build with her man in “Ring the Alarm.” The success of each of these songs speaks volumes about how much women relate to destructive feelings in the face of adversity.