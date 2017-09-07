Few songs from the early 2000s have achieved true icon level like "Milkshake" by Kelis. We bet you're hearing the song in your head right now. You may even be dancing to it like Regina George's little sister in that scene featuring the song from "Mean Girls." Almost 15 years later, the Grammy-nominated song still makes us want to grind all over the dance floor.
Despite the fact that "Milkshake" was released in 2003, Kelis had never actually made a milkshake — until now. She has finally shared her recipe for crafting the chocolate milkshake of our dreams, named "My Milkshake," naturally, and it's certain to bring all the boys to the yard. Turns out the secret ingredient is none other than Baileys, though of course it can be skipped to keep it booze-free.
The recipe is very straightforward, which a video accompaniment. It calls for some cayenne pepper to kick the heat up a little, and is rounded with some tangy ginger. You'll need a blender, a cocktail jigger, and some ice cream. To get the cinnamon garnish to stick to the rim of the glass, Kelis used honey. The result is a creamy chocolate delight that pack a little punch, and she didn't even charge us for this recipe.
We trust her mixology skills — the singer is a trained chef and graduate of Le Cordon Bleu. Kelis even authored her own cookbook/memoir called My Life on a Plate: Recipes From Around The World, which follows her travels through food. Check out the recipe and video below, and enjoy National Chocolate Milkshake Day on September 12th.
Ingredients:
3 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
8 oz Ginger Beer
4 scoops Chocolate Ice Cream
5 pieces Candied Ginger
1/2 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
Chili Cinnamon Rim
Ginger Infused Whipped Cream for Garnish
Preparation:
1. Combine Baileys, ginger beer, chocolate ice cream, candied ginger and cayenne pepper in a blender with a cup of ice. Blend until smooth.
2. Pour mixture into glass with chili-cinnamon-sugar rim (1:1:1).
3. Top with ginger infused whipped cream and a piece of candied ginger.
4. Check the yard.
