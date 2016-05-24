In 2003, the singer-songwriter Kelis released her hit single “Milkshake.” The single peaked at Number three on Billboard's Hot 100 and forever altered our associations with the delicious treat. Aside from her significant contribution to the music world, the artist also attended Le Cordon Bleu to become a certified chef.
Last year, she released a cookbook, My Life On A Plate: Recipes From Around The World, which she described as "an exploration of tastes and cultures, and my experience as a chef, musician, mother, and wife." Unfortunately, for fans of her musical career, Kelis did not include a milkshake recipe in her cookbook.
In a recent interview with The Guardian, the singer turned chef was asked, "What would go into a Kelis milkshake?" and her answer broke hearts all across America. She responded, "I don’t think I’ve ever made a milkshake." Say it isn’t so, Kelis!
Her love of gastronomy has been well-documented from her album titles like Tasty and Food to her accessory line Cake. Kelis also debuted her sauce line “Bounty and Full” in 2013, and got her own Cooking Channel show Saucy & Sweet in 2014. Her culinary prowess and passion for food are impressive. Still, not making a milkshake cookbook seems like a real missed opportunity.
