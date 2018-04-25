Priyanka Chopra Is Officially Attending The Royal Wedding

Bells will ring, the sun will shine, and Meghan Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra will officially attend the royal wedding, according to the Quantico actress' interview in Us Weekly.
American Suits star Markle is set to wed Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, but the official guest list has not yet been revealed. Still, it's not a huge surprise that Chopra scored an invitation to the most buzzed-about nuptials of the year: Her friendship with Markle has been much-documented since the two first met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner. In fact, Chopra even penned Markle's write-up for TIME's most influential people of 2018 issue.
However, she officially confirmed that she would, indeed, see her pal get married when she answered Us Weekly's question about what she would wear to the occasion.
"I sort of may have an idea, but no, I haven't picked [an outfit] out yet," Chopra told the outlet.
The actress also revealed a little bit more about her friendship with the former USA Network star.
"I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today," Chopra explained to Us Weekly.
The Baywatch star previously gushed about her soon-to-be royal friend to Entertainment Tonight, while criticizing a Vanity Fair article about Markle that seemed, in Chopra's personal opinion, too focused on Prince Harry.
"I mean, she's on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I'm just saying. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more," Chopra told Entertainment Tonight of Markle.
Whether Chopra will have a bigger role than just guest at the wedding remains to be seen — as in, will Chopra be a bridesmaid?
"If you see me there, you'll know," Chopra teased during her interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia back in February.
The fact that she has yet to find a dress may hint that she isn't one, but we'll take the ABC star's advice and wait and see.
