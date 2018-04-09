ICYMI: Bethenny Frankel Dated Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband

Bethenny Frankel is now loosely connected to the royal family. Frankel explained during an appearance on The Kyle 7 Jackie O Show in Australia that she once went on a date with Meghan Markle's ex Trevor Engelson. According to the RHONY star, Frankel and Engelson met in Chicago, then texted a bit, and ended up going on one date.
"[Engelson] told me that he was married before," Frankel recalled. "He's divorced. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show Suits." Engelson and Frankel remained friends. When news broke that Markle was engaged to Prince Harry, she told him, "Holy shit, your ex is going to be a princess!"
Engelson is a producer and manager in Los Angeles. Most recently, he produced the Paramount television show Heathers. (Heathers was supposed to debut in February, but the release date was pushed back.) According to Frankel, the two have plans to produce a show together, which is maybe even more bananas.
"He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do together," she said. She later added, "There’s something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex." Yes, especially considering Engleson's other rumored project, a fictional show about a man who is dumped for a prince.
Markle and Engelson married in 2011 and divorced just two years later. She has never really discussed her first marriage in the press, although it has been the subject of scrutiny since she became impending royalty. He has yet to make a statement on Markle's current engagement, but who knows? A reality television show is it's own sort of statement.
