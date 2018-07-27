Which Young Hollywood Couple Will Be Next To Get Engaged?

There's something in the sponcon-approved Fiji water these celebs are drinking, because they keep getting engaged. Well, the young and foolhardy ones are getting engaged. There's Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, both 24, who got engaged in June. Then, there's Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, who got engaged in July. And now, just a few days shy of August, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly engaged. Either they all know something we don't — like the apocalypse is coming, and only the married ones will survive — or, more likely, the summer is hot, money is abundant in celebland, and betrothal is fun.
Clearly, though, right now is a good time to get engaged. Maybe engagements are a cure-all for the morass that is 2018 politics. Maybe love is just delusional enough to save us all. If this is true, then more celebrities will be getting engaged. Who's next? Who will be the next casually intimate duo to splash across your TL? Who will make you go, 'Wait, they're dating'? Which couple will eventually prompt your mother/sister/roommate/clueless friend to say, 'What do you know about [rando's] engagement?'
This is America's Next Top Engagement — like National Treasure, but with celebrity couples. (So, not like National Treasure at all.)
