While this summer was dominated by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were keeping their relationship under wraps. Aside from a family vacation and a sparsely-documented fourth of July celebration, Jonas and Chopra were keeping things between themselves (and Instagram comments).
Now that they've confirmed their engagement, however, it's all systems go. The two have started appearing all over each other's social medias with pictures and videos of their time together and references to their impending nuptials.
Jonas broke the news of their engagement on Instagram, capturing a picture of the two of them "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."
Advertisement
He followed it up with a full photoshoot of the celebration.
Over on Chopra's Instagram, she's joking about the size of her engagement ring:
She also captured a video of Jonas singing at St. Catherine's home for Orphans in India:
While Jonas may have brought the vocals, Chopra brought the moves:
?|| Nick via his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/RrW7AfzUdS— Nick Jonas Daily (@DailyNickJonas) August 19, 2018
And this is just, what, day three of their confirmed engagement? At this rate, we're going to be spoiled with Jonas and Chopra content by Wednesday. Am I going to have to start doing a "This Week In Jopra"? I bravely accept.
Advertisement