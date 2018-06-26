The One Major Milestone That Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Have Over Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande

I maintain that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are thriving because Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have taken over the spotlight, and now they're beating them at their own game. Sure, Grande and Davidson just moved into an absolutely incredible apartment together, and there's already a suspiciously expensive ring on her finger, but Jonas and Chopra have hit a milestone summer 2018's other lovebirds have yet to achieve: joint vacation.
Chopra brought Jonas along to Goa, India to hang with her family, and while the two have continued to stay private about their relationship on social media (except for those flirty Instagram comments), cousin Parineeti Chopra took a video that had all three of them in frame, and gave us a glimpse of what the couple has been up to since jetting off.
Mainly, it seems, a lot of dancing. Specifically, the "Bollywood heroine seductive rain dance," according to her Instagram story. As the Chopra women bust a move and sing the Bollywood rain song "Tip Tip Barsa Paani," a man who looks a lot like Jonas can be seen standing dutifully in the background on the balcony, appropriately giving his girlfriend the spotlight.
However, Jonas has taken a page from Davidson's book, using Instagram stories to gush about Chopra by posting a video and the simple caption "Her."
Nick Jonas posted this video of Priyanka Chopra via #IGStories . ?❤ #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/RPRd7iRvDK— Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasUPD) June 22, 2018
