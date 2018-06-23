Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: It's Instagram Official

In today’s hyper-connected world, public displays of affection are one thing, but that first couple’s photo on Instagram is a huge step. Showing off your new beloved to your followers is a long, thought-out process — let alone when you have over 15 million of them! But Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have just made it Instagram official with, of course, a heart eyes emoji.
On his Instagram story, Jonas shared a video of the Quantico star walking towards the camera, wearing a matching gingham-print crop top and A-line midi skirt. We’d be smitten with her outfit alone, if it wasn’t for Chopra’s very adorable facial expression, somewhere between amused and bashful. It’s the face that everyone makes when their significant other busts out the camera phone and instructs us to work it. “Okay,” we say, “thanks for wanting to capture our fine self, but now we feel like we’re eight years old again and our parents are cheering loudly with their giant camcorder at our first taekwondo competition.”
Jonas also wrote simple simple caption to accompany the video: “her,” followed by the heart eyes emoji. A man of few words, but that emoji placement is crucial. It’s pretty clear he’s feeling the love and wants the world to know it; this is Jonas’ first time sharing a photo of Chopra.
People also reports that Jonas and Chopra are in India, so Jonas can meet her family. Chopra is also beloved in her home country; she’s won several awards throughout her career as a Bollywood star, including the Padma Shri award for “distinguished service” in the arts. Chopra is also the highest-profile Bollywood actress to cross the pond; she joined the cast of the now-cancelled Quantico in 2015, and is working on an upcoming rom-com with Rebel Wilson. Between all that, she still finds time to dance and sing in her beloved Bollywood films!
On a side note: where can we get Chopra’s outfit? We’re still not over gingham, thank you very much.
