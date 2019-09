Bollywood Movies On Netflix You'll Absolutely Love

Each year, Bollywood, India's Hindi language-based film industry , produces about 1,000 movies — more than double the amount of movies typically made in Hollywood annually. The term "Bollywood" is an amalgamation of Bombay – the old name for Mumbai, the geographic locus of the industry — and Hollywood. While Bollywood has the most international visibility, Hindi-language movies comprise only a fraction of the entire Indian film industry . Other major Indian film production centers create films in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tulu languages.