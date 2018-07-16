Bollywood Movies On Netflix You'll Absolutely Love

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by the amount of movies that come out in a given year? How can one choose, say, between going to see Paddington 2 and Lady Bird? Well, we're about to muddle up your choosing process, big time.
Each year, Bollywood, India's Hindi language-based film industry, produces about 1,000 movies — more than double the amount of movies typically made in Hollywood annually. The term "Bollywood" is an amalgamation of Bombay – the old name for Mumbai, the geographic locus of the industry — and Hollywood. While Bollywood has the most international visibility, Hindi-language movies comprise only a fraction of the entire Indian film industry. Other major Indian film production centers create films in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tulu languages.
Many of the most beloved and critically acclaimed Bollywood movies are readily available on Netflix. From politically charged courtroom dramas to quirky comedies about father-daughter relationships, each of these movies are all great entry points into Bollywood.
Read These Stories Next: