This Week In Pariana, Ariana Grande Clears The Air

One week until Ariana Grande drops Sweetener, and an unknown amount of weeks until Pete Davidson gets back on Instagram. Until then, the public only has access to Grande's side of the story. However, as a dedicated Pariana reporter, I've done my best to scrape together all the details of their addicting relationship, and this week was actually pretty juicy. There's been suspicion surrounding the timeline of their courtship, but Grande took to Instagram to squash one of the biggest questions: whether or not she cheated on Mac Miller. Of course she didn't, people!
In other news, Mac Miller released his new album, and there are definitely some references to Grande, and Saturday Night Live Weekend Update host Colin Jost gave Davidson some advice in a video for Vanity Fair. Well, kind of?
See what I mean, plus everything else you need to know, ahead.