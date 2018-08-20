Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Sharing Details About Their Romance

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images.
While this summer was dominated by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were keeping their relationship under wraps. Aside from a family holiday and a sparsely-documented fourth of July celebration, Jonas and Chopra were keeping things between themselves (and Instagram comments).
Now that they've confirmed their engagement, however, it's all systems go. The two have started appearing all over each other's social medias with pictures and videos of their time together and references to their impending nuptials.
Jonas broke the news of their engagement on Instagram, capturing a picture of the two of them "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."
He followed it up with a full photoshoot of the celebration.

Over on Chopra's Instagram, she's joking about the size of her engagement ring:
She also captured a video of Jonas singing at St. Catherine's home for Orphans in India:
While Jonas may have brought the vocals, Chopra brought the moves:
And this is just, what, day three of their confirmed engagement? At this rate, we're going to be spoiled with Jonas and Chopra content by Wednesday.
