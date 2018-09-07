Kendall Jenner Has Weighed In On The Bieber-Baldwin Engagement

Model friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have been tight for years, but we have yet to hear the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's official take on Baldwin's engagement to fellow friend Justin Bieber. Now, thanks to her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, we know exactly where Jenner stands on this particular romantic development.
Everyone can breathe easy, because the fashion star is very pleased with Baldwin and Bieber's upcoming nuptials.
"Whatever makes them happy, I'm happy," Jenner told Fallon on the talk show. "I've been friends with both of them for a very long time, so if everybody's happy, that makes me happy."
Of course, even if Jenner wasn't thrilled about her friends' engagement, Baldwin wouldn't care. In an interview with Australia's Stellar magazine, the model — who recently turned off her Instagram comments — revealed that she's only here for the good vibes.
"I don’t think it’s affected me really," she told the magazine of potential haters. "I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life."
Bieber, for his part, is definitely showering Baldwin with love: According to Elle, the "What Do You Mean?" singer went to his first New York Fashion Week in three years to dance with his fiancée in the front row.
Jenner may give Baldwin the seal of approval on her love life, but there is one thing about Baldwin that Jenner really, really can't stand. That thing is Baldwin's "special talent" for opening beer bottles with her teeth.
Yes, really.
Baldwin previously debuted the skill during her own interview with The Tonight Show.
"I hate her for this," Jenner told Fallon. "I yell at her every time. It hurts my teeth! [I'm like] 'I love you, but this is crazy'... She's amazing, but I get so angry at her. You're so pretty, don't fuck your teeth up!"
Check out Jenner's full interview below.
