Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Focused On Getting Married

It was only a few weeks ago that we were living in a world where Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were nothing more than church friends. Then, they became church friends who made out in public. Now, these crazy kids are engaged, solidifying this season of 2018 as the summer of very surprising, surprising celebrity engagements.
Of course, an engagement doesn't mean that marriage is in the extremely near future, right? Plenty of people go years between popping the question and walking down the aisle! Alas, that does not seem like it will be the case for Bieber and Baldwin. The "Love Yourself" singer is very much focused on his upcoming marriage, and it sounds like it will happen soon.
Advertisement
The news comes from a video posted by TMZ on Monday. When stopped by paparazzi while out and about in New York City with lady love Baldwin, Bieber revealed that he already knows "what's next" for him — and it's not another collaboration with DJ Khaled.
"[I'm] getting married," Bieber told the paparazzi. When asked who the "lucky lady" was (as if you don't know), the pop star pointed to a camera-shy Baldwin.
It's not too shocking to hear that Bieber and Baldwin would want to walk down the aisle ASAP, considering their engagement came weeks after they reignited their former relationship. People were convinced that Baldwin was dating Shawn Mendes just over two months ago, if that says anything about the quickie engagement timeline.
Still, these two have known each other for nearly a decade, and a body language expert claims that they are a very good match. Let's hope that Baldwin's bridesmaids (which include sister Alaia and cousin Ireland) are ready to put together a bachelorette party soon, because it doesn't sound like there will be much time to waste.
Advertisement