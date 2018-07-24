Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's engagement may feel sudden, but they actually have a love story that's been unfolding since 2009. Over the past almost ten years, their on-again, off-again relationship has been quietly building behind the scenes, not quite at the level of Bieber and Selena Gomez but prevalent enough that the world went wild when reports of their impending nupitals began to surface.
For those of you who weren't following along these past few years, now is the time to go back and start catching up on all the details that you missed — especially when it comes to body language. While they may have kept the details of their relationship under wraps, body language is worn on the sleeve, and Dr. Lillian Glass, a body language expert and communications consultant, is just the person to translate it.
While their first meeting began awkwardly, their relationship grew and grew, as evidenced by the evolving way they interacted with each other. By their engagement, Glass confirms that they're totally in sync.
Read ahead to see how it all began, and the lingering concerns Glass still has about their relationship.