Hailey Baldwin Is Blocking Your Negative Vibes About Her Bieber Engagement

If you have any negative thoughts about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's relationship or whirlwind engagement, know that Baldwin doesn’t want to hear them at all.
In her first interview since getting engaged to Bieber this summer, Baldwin explained to Australian magazine Stellar that she’s been ignoring any and all negativity lodged her way. Instead, she’s “beyond excited,” to be Mrs. Justin Bieber.
Since confirming their engagement earlier this summer, Baldwin and Bieber have been subject to intense public scrutiny. A emotional outing in Manhattan sparked rumors that there was trouble in paradise. The 21-year-old model also turned off her Instagram comments following a barrage of nasty remarks from fans of Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Still Baldwin remains unfazed.
"I don’t think it’s affected me really," she told the magazine. "I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life."
"Absolute best friend," Baldwin wrote on Instagram, showing off her engagement ring while cuddling with the singer on a boat date on Skaneateles Lake. That same day the two were spotted, all smiles, enjoying brunch with her uncle, actor William Baldwin.
Like Baldwin, Bieber has also been pretty mum when it comes to responding to negative comments. Although, after a member of the paparazzi followed the 24-year-old down the street and questioned if the reason for the quick engagement is because Baldwin was pregnant, the singer finally snapped.
“What’s your deal, bro? You just seem too, like, you just seem too normal to be doing this job.I just don’t understand why you gotta try to get a rise, you know what I’m saying?" Bieber said, and the cameraman quickly apologized.
With Baldwin and Bieber rumored to be holding off on walking down the aisle for a while, the pestering opinions are sure to persist. But judging from how much fun they’ve been having going on dates all summer and how strong their relationship appears to be, hateful vibes won’t drag them down too much.
