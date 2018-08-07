Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Guide To Eating (& Canoodling) In Williamsburg

No matter how you feel about the ever-changing neighborhood of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, it's hard to deny that one of its best traits is the food. The area holds a variety of respected restaurants, and now, it's poised to become a dining destination not just for foodies but for avid followers of celebrity gossip. In the past few weeks, newly engaged couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been displaying their relationship at eateries all over the neighborhood.
Many of us have been closely following this summer's many whirlwind celebrity romances, but Bieber and Baldwin are the only quickly betrothed couple that has also been leaving a breadcrumb trail of all the places they dined together near Baldwin's apartment in South Williamsburg. Said bread crumbs consist of photos featuring them hugging, kissing, snuggling, and holding hands. Thanks to the paparazzi’s need to capture every public display of canoodling, we've been able to construct a map of all the spots at which the pair has been spotted so far.
Included on their hit list are trendy cafes, markets, and restaurants. Given his catalog of favorite foods, we would have thought some of these spots would be too adventurous for Bieber, but, for all we know, Baldwin is busy taking him on a palette-expanding tour of Brooklyn.
At the Williamsburg location of this Middle Eastern cafe, guests come to enjoy small plates of Israeli cuisine. The spot is chef Shimon Maman's second location and was opened in 2015, 14 years after its SoHo sister's opening. TMZ reports that while there, the couple enjoyed a "light lunch," which means they probably didn't order the Shakshuka we have our eyes on from the all-day breakfast portion of the menu. Since Baldwin told Elle in 2016 that her usual midday meal is a "salad, fish, grilled veggies, or maybe a sandwich," they may have ordered the arugula salad, hummus dish, or grilled chicken sandwich.
When it first opened next to the Williamsburg bridge in 2013, City Acres was an upscale Key Food. Over the past five years, the grocer changed its name and shed its affiliation with the supermarket chain. Among the newer Williamsburg residents that frequent the market are Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.
On the same day the couple was spotted dining at 12 Chairs — July 26 — Baldwin and Bieber stopped by City Acres to pick up some essentials. Actually, we don't know what they bought, so the groceries they picked up could have been entirely inessential, but nevertheless, Baldwin left with two bags in her right hand and Bieber's hand in her left. Since she was the one carrying the groceries, we're guessing her picks were in the bags. Given her love of juice and smoothies, she may have picked up something from Juice Bros, which happens to be the only outside vendor at this location of City Acres Market.
Though regular visitors to the Toby's Estate Williamsburg location are used to an experiential coffee outing — customers can enjoy cups of coffee while watching the coffee roasting process in action — on July 28 the beans were likely eclipsed by the presence of two A-listers.
The pair didn't seem to stay to watch any roasting demonstrations or take one of company's Brew School classes. Instead, they opted for a to-go order. Outside the Toby's Estate, Baldwin was spotted sipping an iced coffee with what we assume was some sort of trendy milk. Next to her, Bieber held what appeared to be a cup of water and a brown Toby's Estate sack that may have held locally baked goods from Saraghina, Doughnut Plant, or Ovenly.
Perhaps the most well-known of anywhere the duo frequented on their jaunts throughout the borough, this grocery chain is now owned by a little parent company known as Amazon. In addition to selling organic products at a premium price, Whole Foods in Williamsburg is known for walls of La Croix and a taproom that serves boozy milkshakes.
While there, Bieber and Baldwin stocked up on several staples including eggs, Tacupeto corn chips, Horizon shredded cheese, and multiple small bottles cold-pressed juices. They also picked up a gallon of milk, which leads us to believe that Bieber has gotten past his 2012 on-stage snaffu notoriously caused by spaghetti and milk. The couple was also seen purchasing a six-pack of Blue Moon and a six-pack of Montauk Watermelon Sessions Ale. When leaving, their grocery bags were nowhere to be seen, which means someone must have loaded the bags for them before whisking them away.
Frankel's is a classic New York City Jewish deli with a hipster edge. It was opened in 2016, and despite its modern flair, Frankel's has become as beloved as many of the more traditional delis in New York like Russ & Daughters, Katz’s, and Zabar’s. It offers old-school staples like smoked fish, bagels, pastrami sandwiches, latkes, and matzo ball soup.
While there, on July 30, Baldwin hugged Bieber from behind as they placed their orders. Judging by the smallish bag Bieber and Baldwin left the shop with, we're guessing they opted for one of the more compact menu favorites – like the pastrami, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich.
Oakland-based Blue Bottle Coffee opened its first New York City cafe on Berry Street in Williamsburg in 2010. According to the Blue Bottle website, the coffee company was drawn to the Brooklyn neighborhood because it's "a bastion of creativity and craft." Since coming to Williamsburg, the cafe has moved down the block to North 4th Street, where it serves espresso drinks and seasonal pour overs.
Though Blue Bottle offers more than just coffee, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin didn't order anything that wasn't served in a cup when they hit up the spot on July 30. People reports that the two went to Blue Bottle immediately after picking up food at Frankel's. Since this visit took place in the middle of summer and since we've barely ever seen a photo of Bieber drinking hot coffee, we're guessing there was ice involved.
