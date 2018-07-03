We don't know anything about almonds or soy or low-fat cows. All we know is oats. How to grow them, harvest them and turn them into amazing, refreshing products that you can treat your body to. Of course we are modest in that Swedish way and would never brag, but if this post has you thinking, "These people are basically oat geniuses," then cool.

A post shared by Oatly (@oatly) on May 16, 2018 at 3:01am PDT