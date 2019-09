Oat milk typically doesn't have a significant amount of protein or fat, although it does have a little more fat compared to almond milk. One serving of Oatly oat milk contains 2 grams of protein and 5 grams of fat, while almond milk contains 1 gram of protein and 2.5 grams of fat per serving. ( Fat in foods is not a bad thing , FYI.) Oat milk also has more sugar per serving than other types of milk, because it's made from a carbohydrate (which gets broken down into a simple sugar ). Usually, it's just natural sugar from the oats, although you may want to check the label to see if there are any "added sugars."