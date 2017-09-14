Where To Eat, Shop, Create & Party In Williamsburg

It's no secret that we're big fans of Williamsburg; it's where we held 29rooms this year! Busting at the seams with local boutiques, galleries, and to-die-for restaurants, it's a true mecca for foodies and art lovers alike, and one of our favorite places in all of New York.
Whether you're heading to the neighborhood for the first time, or looking for new spots to check out, ahead we've complied a comprehensive list of our favorite quirky, fun, and under-the-radar spots to help you do Williamsburg R29 style. Happy exploring!