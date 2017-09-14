Skip navigation!
Best NYC Boutiques
Asian American
The Real Mayor Of New York Works Out Of Chinatown
by
Connie Wang
More from Best NYC Boutiques
Travel
Where To Eat, Shop, Create & Party In Williamsburg
Kayla Unnerstall
Sep 14, 2017
Food & Drinks
This Popular British Cookie Shop Just Landed In America
Olivia Harrison
Mar 15, 2017
New York
30 NYC Boutiques, 30 Perfect Holiday Gifts
Erin Cunningham
Nov 24, 2014
New York
1 NYC Boutique, 10 Red-Ticket Items
Pixie Market is unlike many local boutiques for a few reasons. For one thing, it's daring in its stock. Somehow it manages to carry mesh and buckles and
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
24 NYC Boutiques, 24 Gift Ideas
In a city like New York, with a seemingly endless supply of amazing stores, we can get pretty jaded when it comes to shopping. The usual spots — Soho,
by
Rachel Iwaniec
New York
Peep The New & Reimagined Alexander McQueen Boutique
Entering the newly opened Alexander McQueen boutique on Madison Avenue is like walking into a dream — the store manifests all the things we've
by
Vanessa Golembewski
New York
Style Blogger Grace Atwood's Top 5 NYC Boutiques
Look, I love Zara and Bloomie's just as much as the next girl, but there aren't too many awkward situations that top having an unintentional #twinsie
by
Grace Atwood
New York
Watch Out, Jonathan Adler: Steven Alan's Hawking Home Goods
Stylish ladies and gents of New York, rejoice: Steven Alan is bringing his signature aesthetic to your apartment. The NYC designer — and favorite of
by
Seija Rankin
New York
The Mark's New Boutique Might Be The Coolest Hotel Shop In The Wo...
Gift giving (and holiday shopping) are supposed to be joyous occasions, but we all know the feeling of stressing out over what to get those discerning
by
Seija Rankin
New York
Inside Look: Our Fave Downtown Shop Goes Uptown
It's official, the UES is becoming cool — and we're not just talkin' Schiaparelli exhibits and to-die-for brownstones. Between outposts of the city's
by
Seija Rankin
New York
Fave NYC Boutique, Meet Target: Inside The Latest Luxe-For-Less C...
When Target teams up with designers, you know it's going to be a home run. And, the same goes for the Target collaboration with one of NYC's hottest
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Los Angeles
A Fave NYC Boutique Owner Is Headed West! Will She Open Shop?
Excuse us while we slow our sartorial heart rates. While catching up on our Racked reads, we stumbled upon the news that one of our absolute favorite
by
Dana Covit
New York
3 New NYC Boutiques To Check Out NOW
UPDATE: These stores may not be as new, but they're still just as awesome as when they first opened, so check them out for a shopping Sunday Funday. This
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
And The Location Of Proenza Schouler's First Store Is......Not Wh...
The most dynamic duo in Fashion, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, are getting into the daring trade of Upper East Side boutique-ery. Yes ladies, a
by
Julia Miller
New York
Introducing New York's Definitive Must-Shop Store List (Plus Deal...
New York is a part of our DNA. Sure, we have some stellar on-the-ground reporting from our other cities, but Refinery29 grew up here, cut its teeth in the
by
Leila Brillson
New York
Beauty Tips And Shopping Musts From Honey In The Rough (Plus 20% ...
Over the years, we've fallen in love with a few select spots that we can't get enough of. Some are more known worldwide like NARS, Madewell, and Shake
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
Local Love: 5 NYC Boutiques With Gifts For Everyone (Even You)!
New York is filled with hidden treasures, and for the 11 other months of the year, you'll normally find us shopping for ourselves at any one of them.
by
Gina Marinelli
Fall Fashion
Fall's Hottest Arrivals From 3 Influential Shop Owners
Brace yourself: Fall shopping is here. Even though it's hotter outside than the David Barton Gym steam room, it's time to wrap your heads around budgeting
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Get Your Fix Of Crazy Undies With French Line PULL-IN's New NYC B...
Everyone knows French is the sexiest language, so it makes sense that our friends from across the pond would make the sexiest underwear, too. PULL-IN,
by
Lexi Nisita
Politics
Secrets of the New NARS Boutique Revealed
It's no secret that the first NARS standalone store opens its doors tomorrow on Bleecker Street. But we got a sneak peak of the Fabien Baron-designed
by
Betsey McLain
New York
Favorite Yelp Of The Week: See Eyewear
If you spent 2010 squinting at street signs, we've got just the prescription for you. Whether you're in need of first time specs or fresh new frames a
by
Catrinel Ardeus
Entertainment
Hipster Horror: A Salvation Army Is Becoming A Stylish Hotel
If this won't get hipsters struggling to get their stovepipe jeans over their feet and out on the street to protest, we don't know what will. It seems
by
Kristian Laliberte
Shopping
New Store Love, Adorned Has Us Falling Head Over Heels
Let's face it, shopping in New York can start to feel a bit banal after a while—the hot spots don't seem so hot once you've perused them a gazillion
by
Nadia Nawaz
Beauty
Oh My Guinness! NARS Will Open Its First Stand Alone Boutique
Everytime we do a local beauty roundup, we always get the same question—"Where's the NARS store?" Well, now that query finally has an answer—the
by
Us
New York
The Coolest NYC Store We Never Knew About!
When it comes to New York shopping, we were certain that we knew pretty much everything. So, we're a tad embarrassed to confess that this cutting-edge
by
Jessica Minkoff
Shopping
Charity Case: Give While You Shop At These 6 NYC Boutiques
We always donate our old duds to the Salvation Army (we sometimes by them there, too), but a little empty closet space sometimes bums us out. When we feel
by
Vivian St.George
Stores
The Best NYC Boutiques: East Village & LES, Part IV of Our NY Sho...
Once the home of hardcore punks and poets, the East Village and the Lower East Side have (albeit slowly) evolved into mini retail meccas for everything
by
Us
New York
The Best NYC Boutiques: SoHo & NoLIta, Part III of Our NY Shoppin...
Known for its former association with the arts (and all the other magic that occurred in factory lofts), SoHo's cobblestone streets are still alive with
by
Michelle Christin...
New York
The Best NYC Boutiques: West Village & TriBeCa, Part I of Our NY ...
It's not as though the economic landscape is that much rosier than it was last year. But despite the grim forecasts and actual news of so many shops
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
New York Boutique Unis To Launch Vintage, Ebay Shop
Unis is the go-to New York boutique for stealthily cool, of-the-moment wares, but now the beloved store is doing a major time warp by supplementing their
by
Xiyin Tang
