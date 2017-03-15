New York City is home to many world-class desserts, so it makes perfect sense that a beloved British cookie brand would want to set up shop in the city. Ben's Cookies is known for having freshly baked treats every single day and for using quality ingredients like wheat flour, real cane sugar, and fresh eggs. What really sets these cookies apart, though, is that instead of chocolate chips, they're made with huge chunks of chocolate. That means that when you break apart one of Ben's warm cookies, you see a gooey glob of rich, delicious chocolate, and who can resist that?
The British bakery has been around since 1983, but sadly, Americans have never had a way to enjoy the treats that didn't involve traveling overseas. Recently though, we came across the news that New Yorkers and those visiting can try these cookies in the Big Apple for a very limited time. According to a blog called My Secret NY, a Ben's Cookies pop-up shop opened on Elizabeth Street in NoLIta this past weekend. As pop-ups tend to do, however, the shop will shut down very soon. Be sure to line up for a taste of these chunk-tastic cookies before the store closes on March 27.
If you're not going to be in New York between now and the end of the month but still want to munch on the British treat, don't lose hope because Ben's Cookies has even big NYC news. My Secret Ny also reported that two permanent locations of the U.K. cookie chain will open in July. One will be located in Union Square and the other will open in the Fulton Center. Soon, there will be yet another tasty reason to take a New York City vacation.
