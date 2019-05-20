The Real Mayor Of New York Works Out Of Chinatown

Eva remembers the support she had when she came, and now sponsors visas for her employees, many of whom are ethnic Chinese women who grew up in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. And obviously. she extends that support to shoppers as well. “I have a customer, his name is Meechy. He’s famous, he’s in Flatbush Zombies. And he fell and broke his whole arm,” she says, rubbing her own arm in thought. “I put medicine on him. I told him what to do so he doesn’t get an infection. I wrapped it for him like a nurse. But I also taught him how to hire a lawyer, and how to know if that lawyers is the kind who does bad things to people. My customers are my family. It’s why I don’t have security. My store is protected. My family protects me.”