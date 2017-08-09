Why The Mallpocalypse Hasn't Come For The Mall Of America

Gruen could not foresee how tax laws, cheap land, and American’s affinities for their cars would corrupt his utopian cityscape. Because of investment incentives and loopholes, developers over the next thirty years built mega malls (the bigger the property the better) in underpopulated areas (the cheaper the land, the better) and were still guaranteed to recoup a profit. Soon, there were too many mediocre malls for too few shoppers, each less a reflection of the community it serviced than a carbon copy of the others (Gap, Orange Julius, Sears…). In 1978 — the same year George A. Romero excoriated malls with zombie classic Dawn of the Dead — Gruen gave one of the most depressing speeches of all time in which he turned his back on what he created: “I am often called the father of the shopping mall. I refuse to pay alimony for these bastard developments. They destroyed our cities.”