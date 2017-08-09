Why The Mallpocalypse Hasn't Come For The Mall Of America

But, if you’re willing to spend some cash, you will experience a range of emotions that you didn’t know a mall could elicit. I tried out flight simulationthat contained a scene of a single-engine plane so splendid and stirring, a child had to ask me if I was crying because I was scared (tears: $16.95). At Sea Life, I met a sea turtle name Seymore who was recovering from “” with the aid of the University of Minnesota who were building Seymore a custom shell to help him balance (awws: $20.99). I bought a hand-woven basket bythat I found at Debut, a Mall of America owned-and-operated store that helps identify and incubate local talent (: $29). After a marathon 12-hour day at The Mall, my mother joined me for a night at the Radisson Blu, which meant I could say I’ve slept at a mall before (relief: $143.65). And though I didn’t buy anything there, I felt such delight talking with an employee at Juno Active, a plus-size activewear brand I hadn’t ever heard of. She told me that The Mall of America helped secure the online-only store venture into its first-ever brick-and-mortar location, and secured it a primo spot, came up with a customised marketing plan, and representatives email them all the time to check in. “It’s wild. I used to come to The Mall as kid, and now I work here for a brand I really love.”