Why Isn’t Mary Seats As Famous As Sophia Amoruso?

“Brands that grow too big and forget their identity die. Sophia [Amoruso] forgot that her girl was that eBay girl who wanted that very unique look within a certain price range. There are millions of girls out there that want that. But, she had a board, and they’re telling her that a jacket can’t be $50 — it has to be $150. There were a thousand girls who would have bought it for $50, but only a hundred for $150. Now, you’re stuck with that merchandise. Those are the things that happen when the brand gets too big. Many designers miss that — even my mentor, Jeffrey Campbell. If he was still focused on the girl that got him to the top with those Litas…”