Travel
Where To Eat, Shop, Create & Party In Williamsburg
Kayla Unnerstall
Sep 14, 2017
Food & Drinks
Spaghetti Donuts May Be The Kookiest Food Mashup We've Seen
Olivia Harrison
Mar 30, 2017
DIY
The Easiest Clutch To DIY For NYE
Chloe Daley
Dec 28, 2014
Travel
15 Insane Trips You Can Actually Afford
This story was originally published on August 27, 2014. In theory, travel bucket lists are fantastic. Lists of adventures and places that inspire you
by
Kristy Alpert
Health Trends
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Dec 21 2014
Making it to the gym and getting enough sleep are just as challenging as they are important. Why not optimize your routine for both? One study showed that
by
Sarah Jacoby
Home
It's Not Too Late To Have A Small-Space Christmas Tree
You want a tree this year. A fat, dark-green, happy spruce. There's a slight problem, though: You barely have space for a couch in your living room, let
by
Chloe Daley
Food & Drinks
2 Easy & Delicious Pie Recipes, Courtesy Of Jack's Wife Freda
As much as we're into bucking housewife clichés, we'll readily admit the superiority of homemade baked goods to store-bought ones. And, even though we
by
Megan Reynolds
Diet & Nutrition
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Dec 07 2014
Waking up is hard to do. And, if you're trying to get moving without breakfast, it just gets harder. Try these energy-boosting recipes for easy ways to
by
Sarah Jacoby
Makeup
Lazy-Girl Party Makeup: 7 Foxy Looks
It's the holiday season — and your bank account is seizing. With all of the goodwill and cheer you're spreading, there's very little coinage left for
by
Maria Del Russo
Home
This So-Easy DIY Decor Will Light Up Your Space — Literally
Here's the thing about holiday decorations — they overstay their welcome. December shows up in a cloud of paper snowflakes and cardboard snowmen,
by
Megan Reynolds
Styling Tips
10 Party Pieces, 14 Complete Holiday Outfits
Starting with a turkey carve and ending with a ball drop, the holiday marathon of parties, get-togethers, fetes, and kikis is something most people look
by
Connie Wang
Entertaining
Win The Ultimate Spa Getaway With Just One Pic — Here's How
Ah, the holidays. The most wonderful (and stressful) time of the year. There are presents to be wrapped, cookies to be baked, halls to be decked — and
by
Megan Reynolds
Home
How To Decorate Based On Your Sign: The Home Zodiac Guide
Unlike fashion, home decor isn't really about trends. Regardless of whether your pad is a 400-square-foot studio or a sprawling ranch, it's a sanctuary
by
Chloe Daley
Food & Drinks
The EASY Spaghetti Recipe That Will Impress All Your Friends
Spaghetti, despite what the movies may tell you, is often best enjoyed at home, and alone — not on a first date. From the safe comfort of your couch,
by
Chloe Daley
Food & Drinks
3 So-Easy Recipes To Bring To Thanksgiving
Everyone knows that side dishes are the real stars of the Thanksgiving table. It's true that the juicy bird shall never be dethroned as the table
by
Chloe Daley
Shopping
Everything You Need For Better Holiday Travels
The busiest travel day of the year — the Wednesday preceding Thanksgiving — is fast approaching. Overcrowded airports and jam-packed bus terminals
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fitness
How To Undo The Damage Of Sitting At Your Desk All Day
Your office job isn't doing your body any favors, and we're not just talking about the dangers of sitting for hours on end. The uncomfortable chair,
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Nov 16 2014
Technically, going out for a jog is a solo sport. But, as these “running crews” say, logging miles with friends and pets is way more fun. Check out
by
Bari Lieberman
DIY
The Easiest Sweatshirt DIY To Get Your Message Out
Winky, catchphrase-embossed sweatshirts are everywhere, and with brands like Rodarte and H&M getting in on the game, you have so many statements to choose
by
Chloe Daley
Los Angeles
17 Perfect Staycations For Escaping Thanksgiving
Does the mere idea of your entire family cramming into your home cause you to run to the nearest window, gasping for air? If so, you'd likely never admit
by
Ali Hoffman
Shopping
Pro Packing Tips For A Weekend Getaway
They say it takes 10,000 hours to become a master at something. We're not sure Cleo Davis Urman, co-founder and director of creative relations at Tinker
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Diet & Nutrition
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Nov 09 2014
The next time you go to a restaurant, ask for the table near the kitchen, where the chef can spot you — science says that may cause you to enjoy your
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
3 Easy Workouts You Can Do WITHOUT Going To The Gym
Exercising is one of the best ways to de-stress and clear out mental cobwebs, but sometimes, the gym is a little too much. When all you want to do is
by
Megan Reynolds
Food & Drinks
Dare We Say This Hummus Will Best All Others?
When was the last time you were noshing at a party and there was no hummus? 2003 or something? The smooth, nutty dip has long been the official
by
Chloe Daley
Fitness
10 Animalistic Moves To Sculpt, Strengthen & Burn
There’s a new beast in town — your body. "Primal" workouts have been quickly gaining in popularity; they require little to no equipment, include
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Nov 02 2014
Here's a reason to remove a few candles from your next birthday cake: The revamped “fitness age” test shows that the age of your body is really the
by
Bari Lieberman
Living
13 Instagram Tips That'll Make Everyone Think You're A Pro
If you're anything like us, scrolling through your Instagram feed goes a little something like this: cat, baby, eggs Benedict, selfie. It's not a bad
by
Megan Reynolds
Food & Drinks
The Guacamole To End All Guacamole
The only real motivator to show up to a party on time: the guacamole. It's king of the dips — best fresh and always fast to disappear. It's also a bit
by
Chloe Daley
Shopping
10 Destination Stores We’re Dying To Shop
We know it sounds crazy, but some of us practically plan our vacations around shopping. We map out our tour routes based on which flagships we can pop
by
Naomi Nevitt
Travel
8 Spots Where Famous Chefs Learned To Cook
We all have to start somewhere. For most of us, our first jobs entailed folding sweaters or repeating some form of the phrase, "Do you want fries with
by
Kristy Alpert
