Before We Sell Out, Buy Your 29Rooms New York Tickets Today

It's been four years since we first launched 29Rooms right here in New York, and we're bringing it back bigger than ever this year. The 2018 29Rooms New York pop-up will include all new rooms, extra days for the public to visit, and a new evening package which includes alcohol and snacks. Tickets are officially on sale. So text your friends, pick a date, and buy tickets now.
We will be launching a new theme in New York this September — Expand Your Reality. The 29 all new rooms invite you to ditch the "I can'ts" that keep you from going after your dreams, and instead invites you to step into a realm of possibility. We're expanding minds, unlocking new passions, and helping you unleash your imagination at this year's event. Remember that back to school feeling where you picked out a new schedule, a new outfit, and dreamed that anything was possible? We are hoping to give you that feeling again this fall through Refinery29’s interactive funhouse of style, culture, and creativity — brought to life by an amazing group of talent, artists, and visionaries we will be announcing over the next couple of weeks.
Advertisement
29Rooms New York will be open to the public for eight days: Sept 6 through 9 and Sept 13 through 16. Each Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. we will be hosting Starlight sessions, a new offering that comes with three drink tickets, light bites, a smaller group, and access to more rooms for dancing.
The event tends to sell out fast, so don't wait. Get your tickets ASAP because you're not going to want to miss this stop!
When is 29Rooms?
29Rooms is open to the public Sept 6th–9th & Sept 13th-16th. Each day will have three sessions, which will last three hours. The sessions are: 11 a.m.–2 p.m., 3–6 p.m., 7–10 p.m. Friday & Saturday 7-10 p.m. sessions are reserved for Starlight Sessions.
Where is 29Rooms?
588 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
How much are tickets?
$39.99 for General Admission.
$129.99 for Starlight Sessions.
Where can I buy tickets?
What is a Starlight Session?
Starlight Sessions are held Friday and Saturday night from 7pm - 10pm. The 29Rooms Starlight Session ticket includes all of the magic of the General Admission ticket plus more room ro dance, create and explore, a smaller group of people admitted at once, three drink tickets, and light bites. This is the most intimate way to see R29Rooms
Advertisement