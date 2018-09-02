Best Williamsburg Bars To Drink Day & Night In Brooklyn

Brooklyn has its share of amenities to enjoy; aside from the joy of living in the Big Apple there are world-class things to do, see, eat, and drink. You’re never at a loss for wonderful drinks in Brooklyn — at all hours of the day, you’ll find great places to curl up with a beer and a book or get to know your Tinder date over some splashy cocktails. Williamsburg, one of Brooklyn’s popular residential and business neighborhoods, is the epicenter for all things booze, so we’ve rounded up some of the best spots to visit.
While drinks are always the primary focus, a bar’s vibe, crowd, and location are also huge factors in the kind of spot you want: everyone loves a delicious cocktail, but sometimes you just want to drink at a neighborhood bar during the day. These are our picks for the best bars in Williamsburg, and each of them are special for the own reasons. You won’t be disappointed.