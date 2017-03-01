I Ate Justin Bieber's Favorite Foods In Honor Of His Birthday

Justin Bieber rose to fame in the late 2000's, when he was still a baby-faced tween, and I was a slightly-less-baby-faced college student. I was immune to his puppy dog charms, and generally regarded him with indifference.
That is, until the release of his 2015 album, Purpose. I suddenly found myself a late-blooming Belieber (as did, apparently, a bunch of 20-something dudes who liked EDM). Suddenly, the shaggy-haired crooner of "One Less Lonely Girl" was a still-pretty-baby-faced but also really-tattooed kind-of-adult. It was confusing and exhilarating, a feeling I imagine bro-liebers felt as they jammed out to "What Do You Mean" while pounding jägerbombs.
As I played catchup learning about the man responsible for the near-constant earworm of "Sorry" looping in my head, I discovered that literally everything he does is noteworthy. The minutiae of his life, from what he likes to eat for breakfast all the way to what he would eat for his last meal, are all available online. And, especially when you look at the foods he loves, a pattern starts to emerge. Put succinctly, the guy doesn't have fancy tastes. Or, really, for that matter, the tastes of an adult. Could I get better insight to who he was by eating his favorite foods? In honor of his 23rd birthday, I tried to find out.