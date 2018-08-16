Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse' Respective Twitters Hacked; Reinhart's Account Shares Fake Nude Photo

Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have both had their Twitter accounts hacked recently — the internet's invasiveness, especially when it comes to these two, knows no bounds. People reports that the hacker on Reinhart's Twitter shared a nude photo, claiming that the photo was of Reinhart. Refinery29 has reached out to Reinhart's rep regarding the hack. The tweet containing the nude photo has already been deleted, and multiple outlets (as well as Reinhart's fans) have sourced the photo back to a pornographic website.
Sprouse' Twitter was hacked earlier this week. Reinhart herself reported the news, tweeting to her followers a quick "btw" that his account was no longer under his control. Sprouse' account sent out a number of bizarre messages, including one that suggested the former Disney star had been sexually coerced in his youth. Per Teen Vogue, the tweet that alerted Sprouse's fans to the hack referenced a fan "meet and greet" in Los Angeles with the cast of Riverdale. Any true fan, his followers pointed out, would know that Sprouse is not currently in LA.
"Fuck people who do that, seriously," Reinhart wrote. Refinery29 has also reached out to representation for Sprouse for comment.
Hacking, it seems, is almost a rite of passage for young women in the spotlight these days. In May, Refinery29 reported that a number of women YouTubers get hacked, especially on Instagram and Snapchat. One hacker told Refinery29 that, following the hack, they can effectively put a ransom on the handle. But other hackers have more heinous plans. A number of celebrity hacks have resulted, as Reinhart's did, in the dissemination of nude photos. (Reinhart's hacker, per People, claimed to have hacked into Reinhart's iCloud.) When Kendall Jenner's Twitter account was compromised in 2015, the hacker sent out three incredibly offensive tweets. This goes beyond Twitter, too. In 2015, a New Jersey woman snuck into Selena Gomez's email account, reportedly by answering security questions based on information about Gomez. (For better security, answer your security questions with a new password.) She is currently facing 11 felony charges for the hack.
