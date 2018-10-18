Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried are in the news, and it’s not for their March movies Beauty and the Beast and The Last Word.
Unfortunately, Watson and Seyfried's privacy has been compromised, thanks to the work of online hackers. In a stunt coined “The Fappening 2,” the supposed sequel to August 2014’s massive photo leak, multiple nude celebrity photos are currently being disseminated across the internet.
This recent hack eerily coincides with the release of an alleged sex tape featuring actress Mischa Barton. With such egregious affronts to privacy becoming commonplace, it's clear that women celebrities are being especially targeted by hackers and trolls. But how much do you know about the history of such attacks?
From 4Chan to legal responses, here’s timeline of the forces at work behind such disturbing violations.