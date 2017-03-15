Here is her statement, in full: "I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation, and my absolute worst fear as realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most interested and private moments without my consent [and] with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse — that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public. I came forward to fight this not only for myself, but for all the women out there. I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this, and I am beyond grateful to Lisa Bloom, and the Bloom Firm. And to all of my friends who have helped me through this horrific experience."