A long-awaited reconciliation.Season 2, episode 12: “ The Wicked And The Divine We can’t start off a walk down Riverdale sex scene lane with anything other than the most beloved hookup of the entire series: Bughead’s first time . Not only was it simply very sweet, it also felt all the more earned since it followed a multiple-episodes break between Betty and Jughead If only Betty didn’t return home from her first sexual experience to learn her mother (Mädchen Amick) and surprise “brother” (Hart Denton) had murdered a shady man.