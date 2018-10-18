Despite all the Riverdale-y madness of the juvie storyline, there were also some important beats. Something deeply suspicious is afoot at the Leopold & Loeb Juvenile Detention Center, as evidenced by Mad Dog’s bizarre backstory. He tells Archie he had an entire life — a family who visited him behind bars, a girlfriend named Liz, hope — until he was “tapped.” All of a sudden Mad Dog's visitation list was revoked and he was essentially forced to live out his days alone, at least with many more creature comforts than the other inmates are allowed. Now, Mad Dog explains, he is headed to real prison for 20 years for an unexplained crime (did the warden add Mad Dog’s sentence? We don’t know).